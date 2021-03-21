VITE (VITE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.22 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $35.22 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00058052 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,010,741,593 coins and its circulating supply is 478,170,483 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

