VINchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,602.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $345,602.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

