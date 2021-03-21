VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.10

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.10 and traded as high as $64.83. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 739 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.