VIA optronics AG’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 24th (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics’ (NYSE:VIAO) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. VIA optronics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,721,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in VIA optronics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 296,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 68,440 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.