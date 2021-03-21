Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

