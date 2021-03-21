Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 674.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 114,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.