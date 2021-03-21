Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

