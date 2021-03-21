Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $75,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.