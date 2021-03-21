Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $73,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

