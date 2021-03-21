Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,125 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

