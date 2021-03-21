Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 102.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $355.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.