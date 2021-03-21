Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $82,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NOC opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

