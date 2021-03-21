Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $79,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

