Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $372.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.87 and its 200 day moving average is $381.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

