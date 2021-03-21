Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,936,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,591,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.39. The company had a trading volume of 738,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,741. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.