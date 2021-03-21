Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

