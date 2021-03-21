Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

