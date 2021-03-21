Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $294.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.79.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

