Valor Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.77 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $1.00 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

