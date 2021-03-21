USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005649 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

