US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce sales of $226.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $228.80 million. US Ecology reported sales of $240.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $963.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $960.10 million to $967.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 430,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,110. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

