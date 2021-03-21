Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.39

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $14.75. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

