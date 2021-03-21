Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 429,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,575. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $695.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

