Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $139.23 million and $17.52 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $13.92 or 0.00024139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

