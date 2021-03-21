United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.75 Million

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post sales of $366.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.25 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $356.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $181.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

