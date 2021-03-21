Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Unifi reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

UFI stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $531.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.