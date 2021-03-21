UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $48.33 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

