UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley lowered Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PGPHF opened at $1,248.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,096.21. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $569.00 and a 12-month high of $1,304.77.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

