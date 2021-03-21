UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

