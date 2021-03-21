UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

