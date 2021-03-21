UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SVLPF opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Savills has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

