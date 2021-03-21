UBS Group Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $260.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

