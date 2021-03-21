UBS Group Initiates Coverage on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

