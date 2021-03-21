U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $288,494. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

