Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWO. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

