Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

