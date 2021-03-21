Tweedy Browne Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 2.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.43% of FOX worth $73,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in FOX by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FOX by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in FOX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

