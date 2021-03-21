TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 60.6% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,055,039,834 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

