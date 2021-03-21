Truist Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

INFI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of INFI opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

