Tripio (TRIO) Trading Up 27.6% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Tripio has a market cap of $6.99 million and $2.76 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00644083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

