TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 438,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,946.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,011 shares of company stock worth $9,336,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

