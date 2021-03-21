Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,432 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

