Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

