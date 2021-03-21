Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $169,000 Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

