Trexquant Investment LP Has $208,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.