Trexquant Investment LP Has $201,000 Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

