TravelNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,024.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $19,865.17 and $2,024.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

