Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $28.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 102,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,118,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
TBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.
In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.
About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.