Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $28.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 102,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,118,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

TBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

