Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

TBIO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Translate Bio by 172.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Translate Bio by 27.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

