TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

